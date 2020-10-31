Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,997 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.26% of The Hershey worth $77,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco lifted its position in The Hershey by 298.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock worth $738,682 over the last three months. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of The Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.88.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

