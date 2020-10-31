Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 11,192 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,192 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.16% of United Therapeutics worth $51,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $80,654,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $3.98 on Friday, reaching $134.23. 786,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,781. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $134.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

