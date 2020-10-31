Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 111,838 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $58,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,577. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $87.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.57.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $1,490,800.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $838,723.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,335,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,278 shares of company stock worth $38,680,084 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

