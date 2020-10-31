Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Cut to $479.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $510.00 to $479.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $416.90.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP opened at $371.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $405.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $394.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $240.00 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $7,196,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,156,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,387,806.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,991,000 after purchasing an additional 345,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after acquiring an additional 389,726 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,536,000 after acquiring an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,856,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,162,000 after purchasing an additional 170,821 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.