Rosenblatt Securities Raises Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $111.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB raised Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $95.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,198.8% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fiserv by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after buying an additional 1,293,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,612,000 after buying an additional 350,957 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,839,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,826,000 after buying an additional 170,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Fiserv by 5.9% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,039,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,177,000 after buying an additional 170,138 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.