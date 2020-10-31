Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR)

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
TSE GPR opened at C$1.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.94. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.32 and a 12-month high of C$1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $370.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03.
Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$92.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
