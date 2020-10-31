Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (RDSA) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on December 16th

Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) (LON:RDSA) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:RDSA opened at GBX 965.40 ($12.61) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 878.10 ($11.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,356 ($30.78). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 998.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,208.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDSA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.02) to GBX 1,360 ($17.77) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA.L) from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,660 ($21.69).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

