Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Short Interest Update

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 937,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Royal Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a $160.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.09.

NASDAQ RGLD traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.81. 342,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.87. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

