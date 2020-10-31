Rupaya (RUPX) Trading 44.4% Lower This Week

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptohub. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded down 44.4% against the US dollar. Rupaya has a market cap of $5,588.59 and $23.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,976.22 or 3.39009993 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00025144 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 71,574,905 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,310 coins. The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

