Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Short Interest Update

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,800 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the September 30th total of 423,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 28,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $1,388,362.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 174.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $374,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.2% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 243.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.67 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $23.33 to $33.33 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

RUSHA stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,678. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $38.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.