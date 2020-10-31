Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Short Interest Up 51.6% in October

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the September 30th total of 21,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 273.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 25.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHB traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. 21,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,999. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.27. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUSHB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

