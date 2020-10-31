Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.25.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Saia from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $147.66 on Monday. Saia has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $151.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $481.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total value of $57,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Saia by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Saia in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Saia by 662.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

