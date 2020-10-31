Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Short Interest Update

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 13.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider David Evans sold 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $31,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,783.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 59.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SALM. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salem Media Group by 75.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 11.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,922. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.65%. The business had revenue of $52.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.58 million. Equities analysts forecast that Salem Media Group will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.