Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Short Interest Update

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the September 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.97. The company had a trading volume of 477,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,566. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -121.88 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $956.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.50 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Sanderson Farms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 70.12%.

In other Sanderson Farms news, Director John Bierbusse sold 3,000 shares of Sanderson Farms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $362,070.00. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

