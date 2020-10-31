SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 17.33%.

SB Financial Group stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. 7,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,494. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $117.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

