Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT stock opened at $229.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.84 and a 200-day moving average of $250.06. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.99%.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $248,377.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,447 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,042. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.08.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.