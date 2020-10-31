Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,740 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,044,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,993,000 after purchasing an additional 629,683 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,642,000 after purchasing an additional 164,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,190,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,937,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $130.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average of $153.39. The stock has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $110.51 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.93.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.