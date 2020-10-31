Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,346 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.94.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,432,041.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 751,209 shares of company stock worth $179,211,063 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $232.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.