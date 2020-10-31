Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 97.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,738 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 53.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,842,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,761,000 after purchasing an additional 984,185 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,308,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,270,810,000 after purchasing an additional 712,601 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,089,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,771,051,000 after acquiring an additional 541,649 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:D opened at $80.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.95 and a 200 day moving average of $79.89. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.57, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,038,262 shares in the company, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.06.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

