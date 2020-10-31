Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $367,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,734,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,873 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.64. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.