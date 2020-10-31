Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $6.32 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 43.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,536,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 466,251 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.63.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $177.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $210.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.17.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

