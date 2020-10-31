Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 47.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,945,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,990 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Paychex by 213.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,896,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,543 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 771.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,725,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,651 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Paychex by 39.9% during the second quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,346,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after acquiring an additional 668,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Paychex by 2.5% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,258,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,092,000 after acquiring an additional 55,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,710,384 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Paychex stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

