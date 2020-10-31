Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,491,896,000 after buying an additional 1,929,802 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after buying an additional 741,998 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,271,000 after buying an additional 585,222 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total transaction of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total value of $1,397,602.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,318,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $473.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $490.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.95. The company has a market cap of $187.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

