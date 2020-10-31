Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,395 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $327.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.28. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

