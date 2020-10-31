Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,389 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day moving average of $84.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

