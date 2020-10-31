Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,571 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,993 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $46,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock worth $104,281,881. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $53.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.