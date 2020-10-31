Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schneider National from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 18.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

