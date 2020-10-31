Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) were down 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.82 and last traded at $40.46. Approximately 14,768,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,318% from the average daily volume of 610,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. ValuEngine cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 0.68.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 61.68% and a negative net margin of 301.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 66,178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 138,313 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 99,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Scholar Rock by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $728,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

