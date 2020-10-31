Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) rose 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.92 and last traded at $32.65. Approximately 213,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 214,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.
SWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.19.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 38,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)
Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.
