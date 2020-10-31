Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) rose 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.92 and last traded at $32.65. Approximately 213,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 214,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

SWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $254.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 38,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

