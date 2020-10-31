Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Select Medical updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.61-1.71 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.61-1.71 EPS.

Shares of Select Medical stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

SEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,979,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

