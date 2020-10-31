Shard (SHARD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $113.00

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 31% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Shard coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Shard has a total market capitalization of $413,055.54 and $113.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shard has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00035005 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a coin. Shard’s total supply is 25,391,088 coins and its circulating supply is 20,005,832 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io . Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shard Coin Trading

Shard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

