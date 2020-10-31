Short Interest in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Increases By 93.3%

AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ACY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. 32,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,825. AeroCentury has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Get AeroCentury alerts:

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AeroCentury stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.30% of AeroCentury at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company primarily engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.