Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Grows By 93.3%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,900 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the September 30th total of 268,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company had a trading volume of 147,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.81.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.56 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.0232 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

