Short Interest in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Increases By 93.3%

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 93.3% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:EIC opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32. Eagle Point Income has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Eagle Point Income’s previous dividend of $0.08.

