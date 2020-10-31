Short Interest in Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Decreases By 25.9%

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the September 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of DUO stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 27,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,753. The company has a market capitalization of $551.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Get Fangdd Network Group alerts:

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter. Fangdd Network Group had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 113.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fangdd Network Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric data-driven transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fangdd Network Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fangdd Network Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.