Short Interest in Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) Drops By 56.4%

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the September 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.70. Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $26.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.45%.

