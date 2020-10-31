Short Interest in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Decreases By 25.4%

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the September 30th total of 3,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 649,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLYA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 408,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.09.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of December 12, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts comprising 8,690 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

