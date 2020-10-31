Short Interest in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Expands By 51.7%

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the September 30th total of 935,900 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 1,364 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $140,328.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,052 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $211,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,489 shares of company stock worth $976,228. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 14,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 71.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $4,107,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRAH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.67.

PRAH traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.44. 259,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,793. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.05. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $729.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

