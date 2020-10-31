Short Interest in PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Declines By 37.8%

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the September 30th total of 30,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 189.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSPSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PSP Swiss Property from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS:PSPSF opened at $118.20 on Friday. PSP Swiss Property has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $153.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.49.

PSP Swiss Property AG, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates real estate properties in Switzerland. It operates through Real Estate Investments and Property Management segments. The company owns, operates, and leases office, retail and commercial, and storage properties; and parking spaces.

