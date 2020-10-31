Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Rises By 46.8%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the September 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ RMCF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.68. 17,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,976. The company has a market cap of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 49.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 23.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 44.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 653,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

