Short Interest in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Rises By 46.8%

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the September 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ RMCF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.68. 17,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,976. The company has a market cap of $16.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.57. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.