Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Trading Down 6.5%

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.88. 1,413,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,632,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Socket Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.