Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Receives $57.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $48.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.74. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $37.30 and a 12 month high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

