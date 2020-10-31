Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. AXA purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,133. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

SON has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.90.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.