Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Holdings Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 615,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 128,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $57.45 on Friday. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

