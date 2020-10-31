Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 69.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,556 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Southern by 23.5% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,540. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,163. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.03.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

