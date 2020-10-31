Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th.

STND stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.66. Standard AVB Financial has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $33.94.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

