Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,002,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,696,870,000 after buying an additional 493,961 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,600,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,350,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $835,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,191,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $602,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,845 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.