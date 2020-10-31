Sterling Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,065 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after purchasing an additional 528,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after buying an additional 2,578,161 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 176.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,011,447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $158,723,000 after buying an additional 1,284,722 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 23,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 60,457 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.11. 4,434,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,706,843. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $186.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $683,911.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,252 shares of company stock worth $18,352,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

