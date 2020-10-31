Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its price target boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $342.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.74 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

