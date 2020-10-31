Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $103.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PII has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Polaris from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.73.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Polaris has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $110.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $399,938.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $451,326.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,316 shares of company stock valued at $17,692,414 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 224,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 151,307 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Polaris by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 813.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 26,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.